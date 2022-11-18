3 reasons why Wigan Athletic turning to 41-y/o for managerial role is a risk worth taking

Wigan Athletic are close to appointing Kolo Toure as their new manager.

The Latics hierarchy made the decision to sack Leam Richardson earlier this month, just weeks after he had signed a new long-term contract. Since then, it’s been about identifying his successor, with a host of names linked with the role, including Kolo’s brother Yaya.

However, the Leicester City coach is now primed to take over, with reports claiming an announcement could be made in the next few days.

Understandably, there are some concerns about this appointment, as Wigan are in the relegation zone and it’s going to be a battle to stay up, so a more experienced option could’ve been the logical choice.

But, here we outline THREE reasons why Toure’s appointment could just work out…

He has worked under quality managers

Even though he hasn’t been a manager yet, Toure has worked with some top coaches over the years and he will have learnt a lot.

Arsene Wenger and Roberto Mancini were in charge of the defender in his playing days, along with Brendan Rodgers in his final few years. Since retiring, Toure has worked with the Northern Irishman at Celtic and now the Foxes.

That five-year spell as part of Rodgers’ backroom team could be invaluable. He will have understood what it needs to be a manager and the fact a top boss like Rodgers has kept the Ivorian involved shows he rates him as a coach.

He will command respect

Toure has a CV that includes playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Celtic and winning over 120 caps for his country.

He won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a double in Scotland and the African Cup of Nations, so it’s fair to say that he has achieved quite a lot in the game!

Obviously, that doesn’t mean he will be a good coach but it should mean that he will immediately command the respect of the dressing room. They know they will be working with someone who has reached the top and they should be excited about playing for the 41-year-old.

He may help the club in the transfer market

Finally, we know that Wigan are not going to be splashing the cash in January, so Toure’s connections could help.

As we’ve explained above, he is someone who will have contacts in the top-flight and that could be key to helping the Latics get the two or three players that they need in the New Year.

You only have to look at Nottingham Forest last season to see the impact loan players can have at this level, and whilst Wigan will just be looking to survive, Toure’s influence in the market could turn out to be crucial.