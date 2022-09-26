3 reasons why Wigan Athletic securing transfer swoop for 32-y/o would make little sense

Wigan Athletic are believed to be in talks with Danny Rose as they look to sign the former England international on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old is without a club since leaving Watford in the summer and whilst he had been linked with a move to Greek side AEK Athens, The Sun are now claiming that he could link up with the Latics.

Rose would bring additional competition down the left flank to Leam Richardson’s side and the chance to get a player with his pedigree has obvious benefits.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why finalising this transfer swoop would make little sense…

They don’t need a left-back

Firstly, and most importantly, this is not a signing that Wigan need to make. You expect clubs to move for free agents when they’re in a desperate situation but James McClean is playing well right now and they have Tom Pearce as cover.

So, whilst Rose could be a good player, they don’t really need him right now.

9 quiz questions about Wigan Athletic’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what year was the stadium opened? 1997 1998 1999 2000

He will take time to get up to speed

Another worry is Rose’s lack of game time.

He hasn’t played a competitive game since the start of December 2021, so he is obviously not going to be anywhere near full fitness and will take weeks, at least, to be ready.

With the World Cup getting closer and the January window opening not long after the return, they could just wait until the New Year when more options are available.

Financially

Obviously Rose isn’t commanding a big transfer fee and you can’t imagine he will be on substantial wages either.

Nevertheless, it’s still another wage that the club don’t really need and brings in an extra cost. We know that the Latics aren’t the biggest spenders in the division, so they need to be smart with the funds they have and this doesn’t seem as though it’s the best use of the money available.