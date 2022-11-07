3 reasons why West Ham should look to beat Leeds United in transfer race for Blackburn Rovers star

West Ham United are back in the race to recruit Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz, according to an update from Football Insider.

The Chile international has been in top form for the Lancashire outfit once again this season, scoring nine goals in 20 league appearances and establishing himself as one of the Championship’s brightest attackers once again this term.

His rise since last year has been well documented and this has only increased interest in his services, with David Moyes’ side believed to have taken an interest in the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Quiz: Which British club did Blackburn Rovers sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Callum Brittain? Barnsley Hull City Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday

However, they didn’t make a move for him and nearly lost out to a Premier League rival, with Everton and Fulham both reported to have launched bids to lure him away from Ewood Park on deadline day during the previous transfer window.

Back in the race now though, they could potentially secure a cut-price deal for the forward in January or even win him for nothing next summer with the player having less than one year remaining on his current terms following his side’s decision to activate a one-year extension option just a few months ago.

And ahead of this potential deal being struck by the Hammers, we discuss three reasons why they are right to re-enter this transfer race.

Available for cheap or nothing

As previously mentioned, Brereton Diaz has less than one year left on his deal and this could potentially persuade Blackburn to cash in on him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

And it’s an option they may be willing to take due to the fact European sides can swoop in and lure him away for nothing by offering him a pre-contract deal during the winter.

If he remains at Ewood Park beyond January though, there’s a real chance he will be available for free next year, allowing the Hammers to spend more on wages to try and win this race.

His versatility

Able to operate both out wide and through the middle, that doesn’t just give Moyes the chance to play him in multiple positions, but also the option to switch formation if needed.

Maxwel Cornet can have that impact as well as a player that can operate as a full-back, winger and striker.

The Chilean has shown at Ewood Park that he can be a goalscoring threat regardless of which position he’s played in – and that versatility can be weaponised by Moyes to provide the Hammers with unpredictability.

Brereton Diaz’s ability to play in multiple areas will also provide him with plenty of game time and that will only help West Ham’s boss in his quest to keep the forward content in the English capital.

Room to grow

At 23, you feel the attacker will only get better in the coming years and his development will only be helped if he’s given the chance to ply his trade at a higher level.

It may take him a while to fully adapt to life in the top tier, with his slow start to life at Blackburn reinforcing this, but he could be an excellent asset to have once he’s fully settled in and could be a great player for the long term at the London Stadium.

His age and room for improvement may also give the club an opportunity to sell him on for a considerable amount in the future, not just helping them to abide by financial rules but also enabling them to buy other players with the money raised from his sale.

They will need to ensure he doesn’t let his contract run down though.