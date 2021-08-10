3 reasons why West Brom’s rumoured pursuit of forward makes perfect sense

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Orlando City forward Daryl Dike on a season-long loan deal, according to the Express and Star.

The report claims that Barnsley couldn’t match Orlando City’s valuation of the forward on a permanent deal, but the MLS side are willing to sanction a loan deal for a ‘significant loan fee’.

This could play into West Brom’s hands, with the Baggies likely to have funds available after they were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Dike scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Barnsley last term, before returning to Orlando City from his loan spell at Oakwell, where the Tykes narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

We take a look at THREE reasons why West Brom’s pursuit of signing Dike on a temporary basis makes perfect sense.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him

Dike is still only 21, but has certainly made a good impression into the early stages of his senior career, and West Brom would have a player with a bright future ahead of him if they struck an agreement to sign him on loan this season.

The forward had previously attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Leeds United and Everton (according to TEAMtalk), which shows that more reputable clubs than West Brom rate him highly.

It might come as a surprise to see him being linked with a move to a Championship club, as some might feel as though he can play regularly in the Premier League after making such a positive impact in his first season in English football.

Do you remember which West Brom player scored their opening goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Grady Diangana Matheus Pereira Kieran Gibbs Karlan Grant

Dike has shown he can perform to a high standard in the Championship

There will have been questions as to whether Dike would have been a good enough signing for Barnsley last season, with the forward arriving at Oakwell with no experience of playing in England.

But he certainly silenced any doubters he had, with the 21-year-old netting nine goals in 22 appearances for the Tykes last term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight, after a defeat to Swansea City.

This time around, there won’t be any questions asked about Dike’s ability, as we’ve seen how much of a threat he can pose to opposition defenders at this level.

He’s suited to Valerien Ismael’s style of football

Ismael had previously been in charge of Barnsley, where he guided the Yorkshire-based side to a fifth place finish in the second-tier standings.

He was the manager that signed Dike on a temporary basis last term, and the forward repaid that faith shown in him, by turning out a number of strong performances under Ismael’s management.

Dike will know the high-intensity style of play that Ismael operates with, and so there wouldn’t be any concerns as to whether he’d be a good enough option to have.