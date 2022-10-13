3 reasons why West Brom turning to 48-y/o would make little sense after managerial update shared

West Brom’s search for a new manager and it has been reported that Millwall’s Gary Rowett is a target.

Whilst no formal approach has been made to the Lions, it’s believed Albion could start talks in the coming days as they step up their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

The 48-year-old is approaching three years at The Den and he has done a good job, whilst he has plenty of experience at this level having previously been in charge of Birmingham, Stoke and Derby.

So, you can understand why Rowett may appeal to the Baggies hierarchy and some would argue he could be what they need to climb the table.

However, here we explain THREE reasons why it would make no sense…

His record is uninspiring

West Brom would be sacking an experienced manager in Bruce who has won promotion at this level and replacing him with a relatively experienced boss that is yet to take a side up.

Of course, that’s not to say Rowett wouldn’t be an upgrade, but the reality is the board should be aiming higher.

Nottingham Forest proved last season that you can recover from a poor start, so Albion should still believe the play-offs is possible and there’s nothing to suggest with Rowett’s history that he will be able to take them to that level.

His style of play isn’t impressive

Rowett has done a good job at Millwall but there have been complaints about his style of play.

Valerien Ismael was heavily criticised for his approach even though the Baggies were picking up results, so it shows that the fans want the team to play good football.

There has to be doubts as to whether Rowett would be able to do that.

It could be difficult to get this deal done

Finally, it’s not going to be easy to get Rowett out of Millwall.

Whilst you should not rule out a boss just because he’s in charge of another club, the reality is that Albion are in the middle of a hectic period and they will want a swift appointment.

They don’t want this to drag on and the prospect of someone more easily available may appeal.