3 reasons why West Brom should strengthen interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder

West Brom are considering a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has managed just seven Championship appearances this season after playing an integral role for the Terriers during last campaign’s third-place finish.

Russell is no closer to signing fresh terms with the Yorkshire club and has been frozen out under Mark Fotheringham as a result.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why the Baggies should strengthen their interest in the Huddersfield midfielder…

Carlos Corberan factor

With Carlos Corberan now in charge at West Brom, a move to work under a manager he thrived under last time out makes perfect sense.

Corberan got the very best out of the 22-year-old and with the ambition at The Hawthorns being one of securing a top-six spot, Russell has gained good experience in that.

For Corberan, the club and Russell, it would make sense for Russell to make the move, however, competition levels are slightly higher at the Midlands club.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 West Brom facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 West Brom signed Jed Wallace on a free in June Real Fake

Makes financial sense

Entering the final six months of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, West Brom will likely be able to secure the services of Russell on a cut-price fee.

Not only would they be interested in a deal because he will likely be available on a cheap deal, but he also is still 22 years of age so there is still scope for him to see his value dramatically rise with a successful stint in the Midlands.

It would emerge as a rather low-risk, high-reward move but it would be no surprise if other clubs try and complicate a potential deal for the Baggies.

Adding height

West Brom do have a number of combative midfielders but what they do seem to lack in the middle of the park is height.

Standing at 6’4, that is something that Russell brings and that certainly helps when looking to dominate the midfield battle.

It will also competition levels in the midfield with Corberan wanting his squad to be fighting each week to retain a starting spot.