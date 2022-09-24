3 reasons why West Brom should go back in for transfer target after fresh development shared

West Brom had a frustrating end to the summer transfer window as Steve Bruce looked to add to his squad.

The Baggies saw a double deal for Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah fall through on deadline day, and whilst a few free agents have been brought in, some will feel the squad is short in one or two areas.

And, it has been revealed that one player Albion missed out on in the summer was Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke.

The Championship side were competing with the likes of Rangers, Basel and Copenhagen for the 27-year-old, but he ultimately remained with the Bundesliga outfit.

Nevertheless, reports have stated that there’s an expectation Selke will leave in one of the next two windows and here we look at THREE reasons why Albion should do all they can to land the striker in January…

They could still do with a striker

Even though Brandon Thomas-Asante looks an exciting player, and whilst Daryl Dike should return from injury before the New Year, the reality is that you can’t trust the American to stay fit. Meanwhile, Karlan Grant does score goals but his all-round game isn’t always impressive.

Therefore, Bruce may want another attacking option to ensure he has enough players for the business end of the season and Selke would add quality to the group.

He has the physicality to do well

The worry with January signings is that they may not be able to make an instant impact and those concerns increase with a signing from abroad.

However, Selke looks as though he has the ability to thrive in English football as he is a good size and is quick and powerful. That could make him the focal point that Albion need.

He has real pedigree

Finally, this would be a coup for any Championship side.

Selke has spent most of his career in the German top-flight, making over 150 appearances for a few different clubs. When you add in the fact he was chased by three clubs who are all competing in European competitions this season in Basel, Rangers and Copenhagen, it’s clear to see he has good pedigree.

So, he could be the sort of signing to inspire the team for the final months of the campaign.