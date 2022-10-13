3 reasons why West Brom should go all-out to land 36-y/o after managerial development

West Brom are on the lookout for Steve Bruce’s successor and it has been claimed that Swansea’s Russell Martin is a potential target.

The Baggies are currently sitting in the bottom three after a dismal start, which forced the board to make a change after 13 games.

Now, the focus is on finding his replacement and The Athletic have claimed that Martin is someone who is interesting Albion. Of course, there are other names on the list, so it’s by no means a certainty that a formal approach is lodged.

However, here we outline THREE reasons why West Brom should do all they can to bring in the 36-year-old…

He encourages a stylish brand of football

Even though the main thing is about winning games, many Albion fans demand the team to play a stylish brand of football, which is why Valerien Ismael was questioned despite doing well in terms of results.

So, the prospect of Martin would go down well. He demands a possession based approach and it’s a modern style that would be appreciated at The Hawthorns.

He can develop players

Realistically, the Albion owner isn’t going to be putting money into the club, so they need a coach that can improve players – which Martin can do.

He is working at Swansea under restraints and he has brought players from the academy and signed younger players who are ready to handle the step up. Therefore, he suits the profile for what the next Albion boss should be.

He has Championship experience

Finally, there needs to be an understanding that Albion are in a desperate position right now, so they can’t be complacent with this appointment.

With that in mind, having someone who knows the league would be preferable and Martin obviously has that experience. That should ensure he is able to come into the job and make an instant impact.