3 reasons why West Brom should go all out to appoint 39-year-old

West Brom opted to part company with Steve Bruce on Monday after what was a poor start to the Championship campaign for the Baggies.

Despite putting in some strong performances, Albion only managed to accumulate 11 points from their opening 13 games, leaving them in the relegation places.

Tasked with finding Bruce’s successor, one out-of-work manager whose name has already been associated with the job, in Carlos Corberan, would be an excellent appointment.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why that would be the case…

Defensive resilience

Last season, West Brom had one of the meanest defences in the division, however, that now seems like a distant memory.

Now, only Hull City, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town have conceded more than West Brom’s 18, with the Midlands club keeping a mere two clean sheets in the process.

After a season of shipping goals for fun during the 2020/21 campaign, Corberan transformed the Terriers into a resilient defensive unit last time out, conceding 47 goals in 46 games.

Individual game plans

Whilst West Brom dominated several games during the start of this campaign, their approach remained consistent throughout and there was a seeming lack of Plan B.

One thing that was particularly impressive about Corberan and the way he conducted himself during his time at Huddersfield was his game plans for individual games.

Putting in more work than most to best find out how to see joy against the opposition, Huddersfield managed to confine teams to very little during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium and hit teams where they hurt from an attacking sense.

Young and progressive yet decent experience

Corberan is still just 39 years of age and can still be categorised as a young and progressive manager, but he has accumulated enough experience to tick that box too.

Fresh with ideas, and seeing success in the Championship before, these two factors could combine and make him a real hit at The Hawthorns, should the Baggies hierarchy strike a deal with the Spaniard.

Corberan is certainly one of the more impressive names that has been associated with the job thus far and has the tools to bring good times back to the Midlands.