3 reasons why West Brom should consider cashing in on 21-y/o amid European interest

West Brom could face a battle to keep hold of Daryl Dike in the summer after Besiktas were credited with an interest in the striker.

The USA international was brought to the club in January when Valerien Ismael was in charge, but injury has restricted the new signing to just a handful of appearances since.

And, with Ismael now in charge of the Istanbul outfit, reports from Turkey have claimed that a reunion with Dike could be on the cards.

Whilst some fans would understandably be reluctant to sell, here we outline THREE reasons why a sale could actually make sense…

It could fund a rebuild

It’s no secret that Albion’s squad needs an overhaul, whilst the owner is unlikely to be putting in the money required for that to happen.

Therefore, a big sale could be required, but the reality is that there are few players in the squad that could bring in the fee required. But, having spent big to get Dike in, the Baggies could get a similar return and then strengthen the group overall as they push for promotion next season.

He may not suit the style of play of the next manager

When Albion brought in Dike, he was seen as the perfect focal point for the way Ismael wants to play.

As we know though, that was a very specific way of playing and you can imagine that Steve Bruce, or whoever is in charge next season, will not play the same way.

That’s not to say Dike can’t be effective in another style, but there will be doubts as to whether he is suited to another approach.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

Dike may want to work with Ismael

Finally, Ismael and Dike appear to have a close relationship.

He was the one who bought the player to England, with Barnsley initially, and he then went back for Dike when in charge of Albion.

So, there’s every chance the 21-year-old will want to return to play under the Frenchman at a huge club like Besiktas, and, if that’s the case, West Brom may benefit from sanctioning the switch as they only want players who are fully committed to be part of the team next season.