3 reasons why West Brom should be worried by update on important backroom figure

West Brom’s head of academy recruitment Steve Hopcroft has handed in his resignation and looks set to join rivals Aston Villa.

That’s according to Birmingham Live, who state that he told Albion yesterday of his intentions to leave and he has been placed on gardening leave with immediate effect as they prepare for his departure.

Hopcroft has been with the Baggies for years and has developed a good reputation given the quality that Albion have produced in that time, with the likes of Rekeem Harper, Nathan Ferguson and Kyle Edwards the latest to make an impact this season.

Therefore, this news will be a concern to all connected to West Brom and here we outline THREE reasons why they are right to be worried…

He is the latest person to leave from the academy

Former boss Jimmy Shan had done a lot of work with the academy before leaving earlier this year whilst academy manager Mark Harrison left for Aston Villa last year as well.

To lose three influential figures in a relatively short space of time is a blow and the setup at The Hawthorns may need revamping as a result.

He was widely respected

As well as that, Hopcroft is someone who is held in high regard in the football world.

Manchester United made a move for him a few years ago but he decided to stay with the Baggies and it was a real boost for the club at the time.

Aston Villa could take their best prospects

The final worry has to be that he could take West Brom’s prospects across the Midlands to Villa Park.

If the Premier League side have Harrison and Hopcroft, they will have plenty of connections at Albion and it seems inevitable that they will want the best players from The Hawthorns.