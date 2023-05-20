West Bromwich Albion are interested in striking a summer transfer deal for Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, according to this morning's report from The Sun.

However, the same report has revealed that the Baggies aren't the only side interested in sealing a move for the 26-year-old, with Bristol City, Coventry, Luton Town and Ipswich also thought to be in the race.

It's unclear whether Coventry and Luton will continue their pursuit of him if they win promotion to the Premier League, with the two sides clashing in the Championship play-off final next weekend.

The Robins, Albion and the Tractor Boys already know they'll be competing in the second tier next term though and that could allow the trio to move ahead of the promotion-chasing duo in this race.

The Sun believe £4m will be required for any team to lure him away from Bloomfield Road this summer and that could be a barrier to most of these sides in their potential quest to recruit him.

Albion are one side that certainly won't be spending a lot of money in the transfer market - but they should certainly be in the race for him. We take a look at three reasons why they should continue their pursuit of the forward.

A chance to knock the price down?

£4m is probably a bigger fee than Albion will be willing to pay and that amount of money may be bigger than their actual summer transfer budget without sales.

The MSD Holdings loan is a reminder that the Baggies can't afford to spend too much money and this is why they will need to minimise the amount they pay for Yates if they do bring him in.

With his contract option in mind, Yates effectively has two years left on his deal and that puts the Seasiders in a strong negotiating position, but they will need to minimise their costs after falling to League One.

With this, you feel Albion will have an opportunity to lure him away from Bloomfield Road for a smaller fee than £4m, even though a £2.5m bid has reportedly been rejected.

And as the summer goes on, the Seasiders' price tag could come down so it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up going for less than £2.5m in the end.

Reliability

Yates has made 40 or more competitive appearances in each of his previous three campaigns and that's a big plus for Albion if he does come.

With Daryl Dike spending a decent chunk of his time at The Hawthorns out injured, they need a more reliable forward to come in and challenge Brandon Thomas-Asante for a starting spot.

Yates could be that man, with the 26-year-old appearing 43 times in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign and scoring a respectable 15 goals in the process.

That isn't a shabby total considering the Seasiders were struggling at the bottom end of the table for much of the season.

Able to be an addition for the long term

The Baggies will probably have to make use of the loan market because of their financial situation - but they also need to recruit players who will stay for the long term and at 26 - Yates could be an asset for a decent number of years in the Midlands.

It's just a shame that the 26-year-old could be out of their price range because he would probably provide value for money and help Albion to force their way into the promotion mix next term.

Unless he sustains a very serious injury, it would be hard to see him declining anytime soon either, another reason why West Brom should be looking to win this race if he's affordable.