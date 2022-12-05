3 reasons why West Brom must do all they can to finalise transfer swoop for midfield target

West Brom are expected to be active in January as new boss Carlos Corberan looks to make his own mark on the squad.

It has been suggested that one of the first signings the Spaniard could make is a player he knows well – Huddersfield’s Jon Russell.

The 22-year-old was an important player for the Terriers last season but a contract dispute has meant the defensive midfielder has been frozen out in the current campaign, with his last appearance coming in October.

So, a January transfer could be on the cards and here we look at THREE reasons why Albion must do all they can to bring the former Chelsea youngster to The Hawthorns…

He’s a potential bargain

With Russell’s contract running down and no fresh talks planned, an exit seems inevitable and the Yorkshire side will be open to letting the player go in the New Year.

As a result, they won’t be able to command a big fee, so Albion will be able to pick him up for a relatively small amount.

In today’s market, it’s not easy to find bargains but Russell would certainly be just that and with the Baggies needing to operate in a sensible manner financially under the current owner, these are the sort of deals they need to go for.

Corberan knows him well

Crucially, this is a player that Corberan knows from his time at Huddersfield.

He will be aware of Russell’s qualities on the pitch and his character off it, and if he feels the midfielder can make an impact at West Brom, then the board need to back him to get this over the line.

Furthermore, Russell shouldn’t take time to settle as he knows what the boss wants, which is always a benefit from a mid-season arrival.

He’s a long-term option

Finally, at 22, Russell is someone who could be a key player for the Baggies in midfield for the next decade and beyond.

With Jake Livermore approaching the end of his career, Albion are going to need to think about replacements in the upcoming windows and the Huddersfield player could be the man for the job.