3 reasons why West Brom must do all they can to finalise January move for 29-y/o target

Even though there is plenty of football between now and the January window, there’s no doubting that West Brom will have one eye on the market.

A recent slump has seen Valerien Ismael’s men lose ground on the top two, with fans becoming increasingly frustrated with the style of play.

Therefore, new additions will be required to freshen things up and the Daily Mail have reported that Swansea’s Jamie Paterson is a target for Albion.

The 29-year-old joined the Welsh side on a free transfer in the summer on a one-year deal, and he has been fantastic under Russell Martin, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 20 games.

With the Swans pushing for a play-off place and Paterson clearly enjoying his time at the club, it’s hard to see a deal happening. But, we outline THREE reasons why Albion must do all they can to bring in the attacking midfielder…

He could be a bargain

We know that the Baggies aren’t going to be splashing the cash in the window because that’s not how it is under the current owner.

Therefore, they need to find bargains and with Paterson’s contract running down, he fits into that category. Obviously, the main issue is going to be convincing the player to join, but if he does want to make the switch then agreeing a fee won’t be an issue.

He has the creativity they’re lacking

Crucially, Paterson has quality that Ismael’s side are currently lacking.

His ability to find space between the lines, an eye for a pass, and composure in front of goal would make him a major asset to a West Brom side that have looked predictable recently.

Scoring goals has been a problem and whilst Paterson isn’t a striker, he will chip in and can also create.

He can make an instant impact

Finally, the January transfer window is one that is notoriously difficult to buy players, and you need them to settle instantly mid-season.

So, the fact that Paterson is an experienced individual who knows what the Championship is all about is a major positive. There’s no reason why he couldn’t hit the ground running to help the promotion push.