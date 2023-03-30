West Brom defender Erik Pieters has admitted that he is thinking about his contract situation, even if the main focus is on promotion.

The Dutchman was brought to the club by Steve Bruce earlier in the campaign as a free agent as his deal with Burnley had expired in the summer. Despite that low-key arrival, Pieters has become an important figure at The Hawthorns, particularly under Carlos Corberan.

The success enjoyed under the former Huddersfield chief has been built on solid defensive foundations, with Pieters forming a solid partnership alongside Dara O’Shea.

Therefore, the 34-year-old will feel he warrants an extension at The Hawthorns, and here we outline THREE reasons why the Baggies should be moving swiftly to get this sorted…

3 He deserves a new contract

Firstly, and most importantly, Pieters has done enough to get a new contract. Clearly, he wants to stay, and his performances have merited that. He has brought stability and reliability to central defence, and you can be sure that O’Shea appreciates playing alongside the former Stoke man.

It’s only fair that Albion recognise that positive impact by giving the left-footer a contract. A one-year deal would be fair given his age, and it would show Albion treat players right after they do well for the club.

2 He can have a role to play in either division

In fairness to the club, in most cases you would think twice about offering a contract when you don’t know what division you will be in. And, that’s the reality for West Brom as they chase promotion.

However, you would expect Pieters to play a part regardless next season.

If Albion remain in the Championship, he has proven he is good enough to contribute, whilst if they return to the top-flight you can be sure Corberan wants the player to stick around for his experience, versatility and to be cover.

1 Other clubs will be taking notice

Finally, Pieters’ form for Albion will be attracting attention elsewhere, and it’s naive to think his agent won’t be fielding calls on whether he will be available. And, the longer that drags on, the more likely Pieters may feel he’s not valued properly by West Brom, so he could agree to look elsewhere.

That’s not going to impact the Baggies this season, but they shouldn’t let this become a possibility when they could seemingly agree terms right now.

