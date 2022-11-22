3 reasons why Watford must do all they can to win transfer tussle for experienced defender

Slaven Bilic will hope to be busy in the January transfer market as he looks to make his own mark on the Watford squad.

Even though the Hornets are fourth in the Championship table, the boss will feel that improvements need to be made to the group if they are to sustain a promotion push.

And, it appears Watford are already looking ahead to the New Year, as reports have claimed they are rivalling Swansea City to bring in Patrick van Aanholt.

The 32-year-old is currently contracted to Galatasaray but he is out of favour with the Turkish giants and expected to leave in the window. Here we outline THREE reasons why Watford must do all they can to win the race for the defender…

They need a left-back

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch that needs strengthening.

Whilst Ken Sema could play at left-back, he is better higher up the pitch, so there is a lack of natural cover behind Hassane Kamara and that has to be a worry.

Therefore, van Aanholt would be a welcome addition and he has plenty of quality, with his attacking style also suited to what Bilic will want from his full-back, so it seems a good fit all-round.

He won’t need time to adapt

Of course, most fans will know about the player as he has spent the majority of his career in English football, featuring for Crystal Palace and Sunderland among a few others.

Crucially, this means he won’t need time to adapt as he knows exactly what the game in this country is about. The major risk with January additions is that they need time to settle but that shouldn’t be the case here.

He brings experience

Finally, with Watford hoping to win promotion this season, there will be a lot of high pressure games as the season progresses.

With that in mind, it will be beneficial for Watford to have another experienced head in the dressing room. The know-how of van Aanholt will be welcome in the group and he will be able to help the side over the line as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.