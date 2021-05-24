3 reasons why Watford must do all they can to see off Arsenal interest to land transfer target

Watford are planning for life back in the Premier League and they are interested in Hibs left-back Josh Doig.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough year, impressing for the capital city club as they reached a cup final and finished third in the league.

Such form is catching the eye though, with the Evening Standard claiming that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the youngster as well as Watford.

Importantly though, the update states that the Hornets are leading the race for Doig and here we outline THREE reasons why they should do all they can to finalise this transfer…

They need a left-back

Firstly, it’s an area that the club need to address in the summer. There are a lack of options behind Adam Masina, so a left-back will be a priority in the window.

Bringing in someone like Doig, who can be eased into the team with Masina first-choice would make a lot of sense.

He could be a star

Most importantly, Watford would be bringing in a player who has the potential to play to a very high level in the years to come.

Doig has been outstanding in Scotland, and his ability is there to see. Given his age, he should only continue to improve, so Watford need to move for the player now before he becomes an unrealistic option, which could easily happen.

It’s a smart investment

Finally, this is the sort of signing that makes sense from a business perspective.

Watford would be getting a talented young player who has the potential to improve significantly. Therefore, his value could rocket and if Doig does become the quality left-back that many feel he can be, he could be sold on for a huge profit in the future.