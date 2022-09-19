3 reasons why turning to former player as Steve Morison’s replacement would make little sense for Cardiff

Cardiff City have begun their search for a new boss after the club made the decision to sack Steve Morison yesterday.

Former player Mark Hudson, who was on the coaching staff with Morison, has been named as the caretaker and will lead training ahead of the game against Burnley after the international break.

The 40-year-old is also thought to be in the frame, with Wales Online having revealed that Hudson is expected to be under consideration for the top job.

Whilst he is regarded as a very highly-rated coach, here we outline THREE reasons why appointing Hudson would make little sense…

He’s unproven as a manager

We’ll start with the obvious one. If Hudson was appointed, they would have sacked an unproven manager in Morison and brought in a replacement who is in his first role as well.

So, it seems like a needless risk and there’s no guarantee that Hudson will be able to get any more out of the current group.

He’s part of the current setup

Following on from that, if the Bluebirds hierarchy felt Morison needed sacking due to the poor performances and results, then they also need to take a look at the coaching staff.

Of course, the manager is always the one that holds the ultimate responsibility but Hudson was part of the setup that didn’t get the results Cardiff wanted.

There’s no doubt he would try different things if he was appointed but Hudson is the same voice on the training ground to the players.

There will be more proven options out there

Finally, it’s not as if the Cardiff job isn’t an attractive one.

They have some good players in the squad, a productive academy and a decent summer, which Morison deserves credit for, that means the club are in a good position overall.

You would expect a lot of interest in the vacancy and the decision makers at Cardiff won’t be short on options.