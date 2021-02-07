3 reasons why turning to 45-y/o would be a major risk for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-1 by Millwall yesterday, which means they stay second from bottom in the Championship.

The performance in the emphatic defeat will have concerned owner Dejphon Chansiri, and it may make him speed up the process of finding a permanent successor to Tony Pulis.

Neil Thompson has been in charge on a temporary basis, and he has done a superb job on the whole. However, there are doubts as to whether he is the right man to keep the Owls up.

As a result, a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, and the latest is Cosmin Contra, according to Sky Sports. The 45-year-old Romanian is available after leaving Dinamo Bucharest in December, and may welcome the chance to test himself in the Championship.

However, here we outline THREE reasons as to why bringing Contra in would be a major risk…

He is untested in England

Whilst the importance of experience in English football can be overstated, it’s pretty significant given Wednesday’s situation.

They aren’t in a position where they can wait for a new manager to get their ideas across, or for someone to adapt to the demands of the second tier.

Instead, they need instant results. It’s all about staying in the division, and the safer option would be to find a manager that understands what’s needed straight away.

He has a mixed record

There may be a willingness to give Contra a chance if he had shone in his other jobs.

But, the former Alaves player has had a mixed career so far. Even though he’s relatively young for a boss, Contra has had nine different roles already in his coaching career.

He has brought silverware to Petrolul Ploiești and Dinamo Bucharest, but he has also struggled elsewhere, and rarely lasts long in a job. That has to be a major concern for Chansiri.

There are better options out there

Finally, it’s not as if the Owls are short for options if they want to find a new manager.

Paul Cook is the standout candidate, but there are other proven managers who would jump at the chance to try and turn things around at Hillsborough.