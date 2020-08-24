3 reasons why Swansea City swoop for Premier League man makes total sense

Swansea City are expected to complete the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White, with the Wolves midfielder poised to join on a season-long loan.

Despite impressing for Wanderers over the years, the England youth international has found regular minutes hard to come by, with the vast majority of his 16 appearances last season coming from the bench.

As a result, it appears as though Wolves are ready to sanction a move, with the Telegraph reporting that Gibbs-White will make a temporary switch to the Swans.

This would be just the latest example of the Welsh side bringing in a talented youngster from a Premier League club and here we outline

THREE reasons why this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business from Steve Cooper…

He knows the player well

Once this goes through it will see Gibbs-White link up with his former England U17 boss again and he won’t be the first from that World Cup winning side to join Swansea.

The 20-year-old actually scored a crucial goal in the final for Cooper’s team, so he is someone the manager knows well and the Swans boss will be confident he can get the best out of him.

He is what they need

Conor Gallagher brought a lot to the Swansea side from January but he returned to Chelsea in the summer and it’s unlikely that he will come back.

So, Swansea need more creativity in the midfield and Gibbs-White should provide that. He is capable of finding a pass, can beat players with ease and is willing to take a risk in the final third.

He has something to prove

Another important factor is that Gibbs-White has something to prove. His behaviour over lockdown angered many at Wolves and fans feel his career has stalled somewhat after an excellent start.

Therefore, this could be a significant spell for the player as those from Molineux watch on. Gibbs-White needs to show that he can deliver on his undoubted talent and he needs a big season with Swansea if he has ambitions of making it with his parent club.