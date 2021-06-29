3 reasons why Swansea City must not allow influential 25-y/o to depart despite Premier League interest

Swansea City could face a battle to keep hold of Connor Roberts as it was revealed that Burnley are monitoring the right-back.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for the Swans over the years and he featured in every game as the Welsh side reached the play-off final in the previous campaign.

Such form caught the eye, and the Daily Mail have claimed that Sean Dyche is keen on bringing the Wales international to Turf Moor, whilst they feel he could be available for a reduced price as he enters the final year of his deal.

That leaves Swansea in a potentially difficult position but here we outline THREE reasons why the Championship side must not cash in on Roberts…

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

They may not get a fee that reflects his ability

Normally, you would be inclined to cash in on a player who enters the final year of their contract. After all, any fee is better than nothing.

However, that’s not how Swansea should view this situation. Instead, they should keep Roberts before they let him go for less than his market value because of how key he is to the team.

Promotion to the Premier League is worth an incredible amount and having Roberts in the XI improves their chances of going up. If a ridiculous offer arrives, it’s a different story, but Burnley aren’t notoriously big spenders and the report suggests they will see the defender as a bargain. So, Swansea should stand firm and not worry about the player running his deal down.

He’s hard to replace

Following on from that, it would be difficult to replace Roberts as he is a key player in the team.

He is capable defensively, loves getting forward and he popped up with some crucial goals in the previous season. When you add in the fact that he clearly loves the club, then it will be difficult to find anyone to come in of the same quality.

It sends the wrong message

Finally, Swansea are a side that should be aiming for promotion but that’s going to be difficult when you look at the key men that have left from last season, including Freddie Woodman and Andre Ayew.

Another major departure would send the wrong message out and impact the whole mood around the club, which is not ideal going into a new season.