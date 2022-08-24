3 reasons why Swansea City must do all they can to win transfer battle for Wolves player

Swansea City have had a frustrating transfer window so far and Russell Martin will be hoping to make a few more additions ahead of the deadline.

One player who has been linked with a move to the Welsh side is Luke Cundle, the young midfielder who is currently at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Whilst Bruno Lage doesn’t have the most depth in midfield, the addition of Matheus Nunes means Cundle is unlikely to get any game time this season, so a loan switch would be seen as the next best step for his development.

Given his potential, it’s perhaps no surprise reports claim the Swans will have competition for his signature, and here we outline THREE reasons why they must do all they can to win the race for Cundle…

He suits their style

Firstly, and crucially, the 20-year-old is a player who should fit easily into Martin’s specific style of play.

Cundle is a technical midfielder who is intelligent in terms of how he finds space and is very comfortable in possession, so he has the potential to excel at Swansea who would play to his strengths.

As well as that, he is capable of playing various roles within the midfield, which will appeal to Martin.

He’s affordable

We know that Swansea aren’t in a position to spend big this month and even this move may be reliant on an outgoing.

So, the recruitment team have to identify potential bargains and loan moves, with this to be the latter. Of course, the Swans will have to cover his wages, or at least a percentage of them, but that should be affordable for the Swans.

He has a point to prove

The vast majority of Cundle’s game time for Wolves last season came with the U23s, and, in truth, he was too good for that level.

But, with three Portuguese internationals and Leander Dendoncker ahead of him in the pecking order at Molineux, he knows he is a long way from playing regularly at Wolves.

So, a loan is needed and Cundle will see this as a great chance to go to the Championship and show what he can do – as former teammate Morgan Gibbs-White did at Sheffield United last season.