3 reasons why Swansea City must do all they can to land Sunderland player

Swansea City are interested in Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch as Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The American helped the Black Cats to promotion from League One last season but with his deal expiring in the coming weeks there are doubts about his long-term future.

Sunderland would like to keep the player on Wearside and an offer is thought to be forthcoming, however Wales Online have revealed that the Swans are also taking a keen interest. Crucially, they say Gooch is also open to the move.

And, here we look at THREE reasons why Martin should do all he can to ensure Gooch is part of his squad for next season…

He suits their system

One positive aspect of Gooch is his ability to play down both flanks and you would expect he will play in a wing-back role for the Swans.

With a good engine and an ability to beat players, he seems ideally suited for that position and could thrive in an attack-minded Swansea side that encourage their wing-back to stay wide and become an important part of the attack.

Having played in different positions for Sunderland, he could nail down a key role in Martin’s system.

He’s a bargain

We know that Swansea aren’t going to be spending significant sums this summer, it’s just not how they operate under the current owners.

Therefore, for Martin and the recruitment team it’s about identifying bargains and you’d have to say Gooch fits the bill. To land a player with his pedigree would be a very smart bit of business.

He’s approaching his peak years

Finally, even though Gooch has been around for a long time, making over 200 league appearances, he’s still only 26-years-old. So, he is a player who is approaching his peak years and could be someone who stars for the Swans for the next five years and beyond.

To get a proven player on the cheap who could do a job for the mid to long-term would be great for the Welsh side.