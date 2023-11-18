Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts out to keep an eye on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to Football Insider.

The teenager has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Black Cats this term following his move from Birmingham City.

As an attacking midfielder, it was always going to be a difficult task for him to replace Amad Diallo who had been a brilliant loanee at the Stadium of Light.

But Bellingham has done reasonably well this term, registering three goals and one assist for his current side in the league, with one of those goals coming against his former side Birmingham.

With the youngster currently in the Championship, a step up to the Premier League with Spurs may be a tempting move for him in January, but we take a look at three reasons why he shouldn't make this potential switch.

Here are three reasons.

1 Game time

Although Ange Postecoglou will know just how promising the England youth international is and will probably give him game time in the first team because of this, it would be a surprise if he's one of the first names on the teamsheet in the English capital.

Last season, the teenager wasn't even a regular starter at St Andrew's under John Eustace and Postecoglou won't be afraid to leave him out of his squad if it damages his side's chances of being successful at the top level.

On Wearside, he's guaranteed a decent amount of game time and with this in mind, he should stay put.

2 Tony Mowbray's track record

Manager Tony Mowbray has an excellent track record of developing young players and that shouldn't be forgotten.

At Blackburn Rovers, he helped to bring through the likes of Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley, with both players going on to become real assets in the second tier.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Three things have contributed to his success with youth. Firstly, he is prepared to give youngsters an opportunity to shine at a first-team level and that's important.

As well as this, he has the experience to handle young players after spending many years coaching and also plays a good brand of football that can allow them to thrive.

3 The disloyalty argument

Some of the Black Cats' supporters will expect Bellingham to remain at the Stadium of Light considering he only joined from Blues during the summer.

Alex Neil's move to Stoke City just goes to show how much the fans value loyalty and detest disloyalty.

Although this situation is slightly different because Bellingham would be taking a step up if he moved on in January, this wouldn't look great on his CV in terms of loyalty.

And you have to wonder whether that would affect whether some clubs move for him in the future.