3 reasons why Sunderland star could be open to Rangers switch amid Celtic, Middlesbrough and Olympiacos links

Rangers have joined arch-rivals Celtic in the race for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

Scoring five goals and recording three assists in his opening seven league games of the 2022/23 campaign, he has been prevented from making more of an impact by a thigh injury that has kept him out until this point.

He is expected back soon though and could potentially get himself back into top form before the January transfer window opens with several sides believed to be interested in luring him away from the Stadium of Light.

Olympiacos and Middlesbrough are also believed to be interested, although they would need to fork out a fee to recruit him with the Black Cats having the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months next summer.

These are four tempting options for the prolific forward – and it wouldn’t be a bad option for him to stay put either considering the amount of potential his current side has as they look for back-to-back promotions.

Looking specifically at Michael Beale’s Gers though, we list three reasons why a switch to Ibrox may be tempting for the 26-year-old if the opportunity came up for him.

Return to home comforts

Born in Scotland, the Sunderland man would surely relish the chance to return to his home nation and prove his worth.

He may have already played for the likes of St Mirren and Ross County – but you feel he may have unfinished business north of the border and will want to get his hands on some of Scotland’s most prestigious trophies.

The battle for the Scottish Premiership is one Stewart may want to get himself involved in – and you feel he would have a good chance of securing a Scottish Cup or two as well if he made the move to Ibrox.

In fairness, Sunderland isn’t a million miles away from home but he may thrive even more if he returns to his home country.

Chance to compete in Europe?

The Gers have been knocked out of the Champions League this season after enduring a disastrous campaign in the competition, failing to win a single point in the group stages.

However, they will have far more chances to secure a spot in Europe in the coming years, with the Conference League giving them another European trophy to compete for.

Reaching the Europa League final last term, it just goes to show how far the Gers could go in some of these European competitions if they perform to a high standard and Stewart will certainly want to compete with teams from across the continent.

It’s something for him to add to his CV as well, potentially making him an attractive option to other clubs in the future.

A manager from the EFL

Beale has already had the chance to see him in action this season with the 42-year-old taking charge of Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

Although his stint at Loftus Road was short, Stewart still came face-to-face with him in August with the 26-year-old scoring against the ex-Aston Villa coach’s former side.

Having already seen him up close, Beale may be confident of squeezing more out of the forward than others and if he does, that will only help Stewart to fulfil his potential.