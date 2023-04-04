Sunderland are among several sides interested in pursuing a move for Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones, Football League World understands.

The Black Cats are likely to spend another season in the Championship next term and are thought to be keen on a deal for the Englishman ahead of a potential promotion push during the 2023/24 campaign, with Boro prepared to let him leave.

As mentioned though, they won't be short of competition for his signature this summer with AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Millwall and Norwich City also keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential approach during the summer.

The fact three Premier League teams are in the race could put the Black Cats at a disadvantage - but the trio are yet to seal their survival and with this - the Wearside outfit may feel they have a good chance of getting a deal over the line.

In bad news for Tony Mowbray's side, FLW believes that Jones is likelier to move back down south having been born in London.

However, there's an exciting project going on at the Stadium of Light and with the player potentially linking up with the Black Cats this summer, we take a look at three reasons why they should look to push through this possible move.

1 Last season's assists record

It seems unfair to judge Jones on his statistics this season because he has had his game time limited, so it would probably be better to look at the impact he was able to make last term.

Recording nine assists in 42 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, he was a real game-changer in the final third for Boro and could thrive even more if he plays in a more advanced position at the Stadium of Light.

That should help him to provide service to Ross Stewart and the Black Cats' other attackers, with his attacking presence potentially helping to fill the void that Amad Diallo will create with his departure this summer.

Not only do they need to rebuild their forward department, but they also need to ensure they have a sufficient number of creators and Jones could be one of them.

2 Versatility

Able to operate both on the wing and as a wing-back, with Jones able to be an asset in both positions, he could be a good option to have regardless of which formation Mowbray decides to play.

Although he has operated with a back four for much of his time at the Stadium of Light, he played with a back three at former club Blackburn Rovers last season.

If the Black Cats become too predictable, having the 23-year-old there as an option could allow Mowbray to change system a lot easier and you would back the player to impress in whichever position he needs to play in.

With his experience as a defender, he could even be able to step in as a full-back if needed, though he's probably a better wing-back.

3 Ability to sell him on for a big fee

Still attracting interest from the top flight, it just goes to reinforce how highly rated he was last season.

Interest from elsewhere could make him unaffordable for the Black Cats but with the player's valuation likely to have reduced after struggling for game time and the Wearside club potentially selling Stewart in the summer if he's fit and a big bid comes in, they may be able to afford to bring in the 23-year-old.

Speaking of his age, the fact he's only in the early stages of his career still means he could develop into a much better player in the next few years.

If the Black Cats can get him tied down to a long-term deal and he proves to be a real asset at the Stadium of Light, it would be difficult to see him not being sold on for a big fee.

Buying young players and then selling them on for a big fee seems to be a part of their transfer strategy, so he could fit the mould.