3 reasons why Sunderland should do all they can to finalise transfer swoop for 23-y/o target

Sunderland are expected to be busy in the January window as Tony Mowbray looks to strengthen his squad.

The Black Cats are among the many clubs who are in the battle to push for the play-offs and a few new faces could be what’s needed to help the side push on.

And, it has been suggested that one target for the Wearside outfit is Blackburn’s John Buckley. The midfielder worked with Mowbray at Ewood Park but he has not been the same influential figure under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Therefore, a move could be on the cards in the New Year and here we look at THREE reasons why Sunderland must do all they can to land the 23-year-old…

Mowbray knows the player

This is an obvious positive as Mowbray not only knows the qualities that Buckley would bring to his team but also his character and his personality.

So, that makes this a less risky signing than most and if the boss is pushing for this he clearly thinks a lot of the Rovers man.

Plus, it’s an area of the pitch that Sunderland do need to improve and it makes sense to go for someone who Mowbray rates.

He should be available

It’s been a tough period for Buckley, who was once again an unused substitute as Blackburn were beaten 4-1 by Preston over the weekend.

You can imagine he is very frustrated at the lack of game time recently and the chance to go to Sunderland and work with Mowbray again must be appealing to the player.

With that in mind, you would expect a move would suit all parties and even though Buckley is under contract until 2027, a transfer could still be agreed.

He has room to improve

Finally, this would be a signing that could help the team this season but he would also be a good addition for the long term.

At 23, Buckley has his best years in front of him and he would like to think he still has plenty of room to improve as a player.

We know the way Sunderland operate now and it’s about making smart decisions in the market and Buckley would surely fit the profile of the type they hope to bring in.