Sunderland have joined Celtic and Middlesbrough in the race for Swansea City forward Liam Cullen, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

The forward, who has just turned 24, has been an important player for Russell Martin's side this season with nine goals and two assists to his name in 30 competitive appearances.

Managing to fill the void that Michael Obafemi has created with his departure, he could be set to feature heavily again for the Swans next season with Obafemi's permanent move to Burnley reportedly set to be sealed.

His contract at the Swansea.com Stadium doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 if the extension option in his deal ends up being triggered - but the Welsh side's board have been open to cashing in on key players in the past and their stance may not change now despite their lack of activity during the January window.

The Black Cats, on the other hand, will be desperate to keep most of their squad together after a bright first season back in the Championship with Tony Mowbray's team still in contention to seal a place in the top six.

Ahead of a potential approach for Cullen, we take a look at three reasons why this would be a good move for the Wearside club.

Proven in the Championship

If Mowbray's side remain in the Championship, they will need to recruit a mix of players this summer.

Although they may want to take a chance on players like Edouard Michut who haven't played in the second tier before their move to Wearside, they will also need to sign players who have already proven themselves at this level to give them a decent chance of success.

Cullen is one man who is certainly proving to be an asset at this level and could help other summer signings adapt to the demands of the second tier.

Signing for the long term

The Black Cats haven't utilised the loan market as heavily as many other clubs in their division - and they shouldn't be looking to change their strategy now and fill their squad with temporary additions this summer.

Instead, they need to continue building for the long term by recruiting some permanent additions and Cullen would be arriving permanently at the Stadium of Light if he did make this switch.

These permanent signings could either stay with the club for a number of years and/or be sold on for a decent amount of money in the future, with that revenue potentially then being used to boost their future transfer budget(s).

At 24, there's every chance that Cullen could be sold for a sizeable fee if he develops well on Wearside.

The need for depth up front

With Ellis Simms returning to Everton in January and Joe Gelhardt set to go back to Leeds United at the end of the season, they will only have one senior option in the forward department this summer and that's the injured Ross Stewart.

With this in mind, they desperately need to add more depth and quality to this position and Cullen would be a good permanent addition.

The Swansea man could give Mowbray the option to play two up top if he wants to and that can only be a good thing - because the Black Cats could become stale if Mowbray doesn't change his system at some point.

At the moment, they are performing well but a switch in formation at some stages could allow the Black Cats to be unpredictable.