3 reasons why Sunderland must see off rivals to land 28-y/o transfer target

Sunderland are interested in St. Johnstone forward Guy Melamed after his impressive start to life in the Scotland.

The 28-year-old only joined the Saints earlier this season, but he has made an impression for the team, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 15 league games.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, it’s unclear where Melamed’s long-term future will lie, and Football Insider have claimed that Portsmouth and Ipswich are rivalling the Black Cats for the attacker.

Here we look at THREE reasons why the Wearside outfit need to do all they can to ensure they win the race for Melamed…

He would be a bargain

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of this deal for Sunderland will be that Melamed can be picked up on a free transfer in the summer.

Of course, the change in ownership means that the Black Cats don’t need to be searching for bargains, but it would still be a coup to land a good player on a free.

The contract situation means that whoever picks up the ex-Netanya man will be getting a bargain.

He is versatile

Another reason this signing would appeal is the versatility that Melamed has.

Capable of playing across the forward positions, he is an intelligent footballer that would suit different styles, depending on what Lee Johnson goes with.

The prospect of him linking up with a target man like Charlie Wyke is one that should excite Sunderland fans.

He would have a point to prove

Finally, they would be getting a player with a point to prove.

Sunderland know more than most the risks that come with buying players who are past their best and are searching for a pay-day.

However, this would be Melamed’s big opportunity in England. Having spent his career in Israel before signing for St. Johnstone, he is still making a name for himself in the UK. So, moving to the Stadium of Light would be a big move for him, and a chance he will be desperate to take.