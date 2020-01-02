3 reasons why Sunderland may have made January call concerning Leeds man

Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock has had his loan spell at Sunderland terminated after failing to make an impact at the Stadium of Light.

The Belgian left-back signed on loan in the summer after failing to make a first-team appearance under Marcelo Bielsa and moved to the Stadium of Light under then-manager Jack Ross.

De Bock has had a torrid time since moving to England and this continued under Ross and now Phil Parkinson, as he has made just five appearances in the league for the Black Cats.

It’s not been a great half of the season for Sunderland as they falter in their pursuit of promotion back to the Championship, having come so close last season. Parkinson has struggled to stop the decline as they slump to 13th and four points off the play-off places.

De Bock leaves the club in pursuit of a move back to Belgium with his future certainly not at Leeds. Here, we take a look at three reasons why Sunderland made the call to cut his loan short…

He needs to move back home

Perhaps the biggest reason for why he has left the club to return to Leeds is that he needs to move back to Belgium and be closer to home, having never really settled in England since joining Leeds in 2018.

Going back to Belgium could see him recapture the form that earned him the move to Elland Road and see him play in a league much more suited to his abilities and style of play.

There will certainly be clubs interested in his signature after his performances at Club Brugge and will not command a huge fee with Leeds wanting to get rid as soon as possible to trim the squad.

He wasn’t playing

Having made just five appearances for Sunderland, De Bock was surplus to requirements under Parkinson and there was no point in him sticking by for the full season.

He signed under Jack Ross but still didn’t earn many first-team outings in the league, with Denver Hume currently getting the nod throughout the season. It’s not good for De Bock to be sitting on the bench while he isn’t getting any younger.

A move to Belgium could help him get back to playing which could jumpstart his career again. At 27-years-old, the left-back is hitting his peak years in terms of experience and ability, so he needs to be playing regularly and that was not the case at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland need to strengthen

Parkinson arrived midway through the season so hasn’t yet had the chance to bolster his squad and mould it into how he wants it. The January window now gives him a chance to strengthen the side and bring in players that will suit his style of play more than the current crop.

Sunderland need a huge boost to get their play-off prospects back on track and having De Bock leave frees up space for a new defender to come in and shore up the defensive setup.

It’s hard to say who they will replace him with, but they will certainly act to ensure Parkinson has the right tools to push for the top six, which currently looks unlikely.