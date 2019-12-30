3 reasons why Sunderland are making the right call in targeting 19-y/o

Sunderland are reportedly targeting Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (29/12; page 55).

The 19-year-old has featured in nine league games for Lee Johnson’s men so far this term after spending the first half of last season on loan at Newport County, where he scored three goals in 21 league appearances.

Following the Black Cats’ 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Sunday, Phil Parkinson told the Sunderland Echo that the club are interested in taking the 19-year-old on loan.

“He is a player we have looked at and has pace and power,” Parkinson admitted to the Sunderland Echo. “He is someone we have been monitoring.”

Sunderland sit five points outside the League One play-off places and the January window could be seen as pivotal if the Black Cats are to finish in the play-offs this term.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Sunderland are making the right call in targeting the 19-year-old…

He will add pace and creativity

Sunderland have been lethargic and lacked creativity in the final third at times so far this season.

The 19-year-old impressed at Newport with six goals and two assists across all competitions in South Wales and would certainly add some creative flair to Phil Parkinson’s side.

Sunderland are the second-lowest scorers in the top 13 of the table and Semenyo’s pace could help the Black Cats in the final third.

Experience at a higher level…

After impressing at Newport County in the first of last term, the 19-year-old featured four times for Bristol City in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He has carried that into this term, turning out nine times for Lee Johnson’s men in the league and at only 19 is slowly adding to his second-tier experience.

To be fair to Sunderland, they do have a largely experienced squad but they appear to be lacking a little flair this term.

Semenyo would not only bring a little flair to the side but would also bring some Championship experience to the Black Cats, which could help propel them into the play-off places.

His presence could help the misfortunes of their misfiring strikers

Sunderland’s downfall so far this term has been their lack of goals with strikers Marc McNulty, Charlie Wyke and Will Grigg only managing five between them all season.

This is a worrying stat for the Black Cats given the top three scorers in the division have 14, 13 and 13 goals each respectively.

Antoine Semenyo would certainly help contribute to the goalscoring tally at the Stadium of Light but his pace and hold-up play could also prove a helping hand for the club’s misfiring strikers.

The 19-year-old would certainly help change the dynamic of the side and if this was to have a positive effect could see the Black Cats’ goal tally improve.