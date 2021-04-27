3 reasons why Stoke City need to win Championship transfer battle for 9-goal attacker

Stoke City have endured a frustrating season, with Michael O’Neill’s men unable to sustain a push for the play-offs.

In fairness to the former Northern Ireland boss, he hasn’t been helped with injuries, as he has lost several key men during the campaign, with Tyrese Campbell’s serious knee issue a real blow.

That saw the Potters lose a major goal threat and nobody has stepped up his absence. Therefore, finding attacking talent is sure to be a priority in the summer window and Football Insider have claimed that Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass is a target.

The former Rangers man has scored nine league goals for the Owls and his form is believed to have attracted attention from Cardiff and Middlesbrough as well as Stoke.

Here we outline THREE reasons why O’Neill must do all he can to bring Windass to Stoke…

They need forward options

As mentioned, Stoke’s problem this season has been scoring goals. No player apart from Nick Powell has hit double figures and there is a lack of depth as well as quality in the squad.

Therefore, bringing in at least one attacking option will be a must and Windass would fit the bill. He is proven at this level and has enjoyed a good season.

He could be available at a decent price

Another factor that Stoke will have to consider is the price. Another year outside the Premier League means more financial headaches for the board, and it’s clear that big money won’t be available.

So, it’s about finding bargains and Windass could be available for a cheap fee. If Wednesday suffer relegation, which looks likely, they will have to cash in and a few million max could sort the transfer.

His versatility will help

Finally, O’Neill would be getting a versatile player who can play across the forward line.

Windass has played as a striker on his own, but he also excels as a number ten and he could play wider in a 4-3-3. So, he is someone who will give the boss options and that could be crucial over the course of a long, tough season.