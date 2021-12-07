3 reasons why Stoke City must resist big-money transfer offer from Newcastle United for key man

Stoke City could face a battle to keep hold of Tyrese Campbell in the January window after Newcastle United were linked with a big-money move for the forward.

It’s no secret that Eddie Howe, who will be backed with serious funds, wants to strengthen his Magpies squad as they look to survive in the Premier League.

And, according to The Sun, he has identified Campbell as a £20m target. The 21-year-old has recently returned from a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year, and he is already making his mark on the first-team, scoring twice in eight games.

Whilst the fee suggested may be difficult for the Potters to resist, here we outline THREE reasons why they shouldn’t sell in the New Year…

It would hinder their promotion chances

Firstly, the obvious one. Michael O’Neill’s side are currently in the play-off places as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign, so, promotion is a possibility.

If they lose Campbell, it becomes a lot harder. He is a natural finisher, he offers a threat in behind and he is suited to the way Stoke play. Basically, he would be a big miss at a crucial period in the season.

It sends the wrong message

Secondly, Stoke are a club with owners who want to take them back to the Premier League and then establish themselves in the top-flight, as they’ve done previously.

Even though smart player trading will be required on that journey, it sends out the wrong message if you cash in on a key man mid-season.

The mood among the fans would be negative and questions would be raised about the ambitions of the hierarchy.

It’s hard to get a replacement in January

Finally, even though £20m would be a good fee, and give Stoke the chance to reinvest, January is a notoriously difficult market.

Clubs are reluctant to sell on the whole, so you don’t want to be on the lookout for a goalscorer. In the summer, it’s a different story.