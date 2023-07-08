Manchester United's Amad Diallo is currently on Championship side Southampton's radar with the Saints making an approach for him, according to Football Insider.

They would be keen to take him on a loan deal as they look to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking - but they face a considerable amount of competition in their quest to get a deal over the line.

It has been revealed today that newly-promoted teams Burnley and Sheffield United would also be keen on luring him away from Old Trafford and with both now in the top flight, that could put Russell Martin's side at a disadvantage in this race.

Why should Southampton try and win the race for Amad Diallo?

The sale of others could allow them to put an attractive offer on the table for United though - and we take a look at three reasons why they should be doing everything they can to get a deal over the line.

Championship experience

Diallo is already a proven player at this level, having shone for Sunderland last season.

Tony Mowbray has a great track record of developing young players so that has to be taken into consideration - but most of the credit needs to go to the player who settled in well on Wearside and proved to be a game-changer.

Without the likes of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms at the Black Cats' disposal for the second half of the campaign, the Ivorian was particularly important and finished the campaign with 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances, not a shabby total.

Ability to be a game-changer from set pieces

His goal in the play-off semi-final first leg against Luton Town shows just how much of a game-changer he can be - and those types of moments can change games.

Not only can he take free-kicks - but he can also convert penalties without any issues and that could make all the difference in the Saints' quest to get back to the top flight straight away.

With James Ward-Prowse potentially leaving this summer, having another set-piece specialist would be extremely useful.

Able to give the Saints something different in the final third

It will take time for Martin to put his stamp on the squad and with there being a heavy focus on possession under the ex-Swansea City boss, the Saints may struggle in the final third at times.

And they may even struggle to get it up to the final third at different points because they won't be playing direct football, so having someone like Diallo who is a known game-changer in the final third could be ideal.

If he operates in the number 10 role, he could drop deep at times and utilise his ability to get the Saints up the pitch.

Although Martin will want Diallo to fit into his style, the Ivorian should also be given the license to express himself and that could end up saving the current Southampton boss if he endures a poor start to life on the south coast.