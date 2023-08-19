Highlights Djed Spence's attacking qualities make him a perfect fit for Southampton's possession-based style of play, with his ability to make progressive runs and provide attacking support.

With potential interest in Kyle Walker-Peters from other clubs, Spence could be a suitable replacement and fulfill Southampton's needs at right-back.

Spence brings valuable promotion-winning experience to the team, which could be instrumental in Southampton's goal of returning to the Premier League this season.

As exclusively revealed by us here at FLW, Southampton are interested in striking a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence.

It is understood that the player himself wants to ideally remain in the Premier League, with Crystal Palace believed to be keen on keeping the right-back in London.

But, it is also understood by FLW that Tottenham are exploring a second successive switch elsewhere for Spence, who spent the second-half of last season on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Spurs are actively looking for the best possible loan move for Spence and will only consider a Championship move if it is deemed suitable for his development.

Southampton are a club hotly-tipped for promotion while playing an expansive possession-based brand of football under the tuition of modern and progressive coach Russell Martin, and due to such factors, we understand that Tottenham view the south coast club as a fitting environment for Spence this term.

So, with this latest development in mind, here are the three main reasons why Southampton simply must do everything in their power to broker a deal before the end of the transfer window.

Djed Spence's attacking qualities

Martin is a manager who wants his full-backs to play high up the pitch.

At Swansea City, assist-kingpin Ryan Manning was often among the sides leading forces in the final third, and we have already seen hallmarks of the continuation of this desire in the opening stages of his Southampton tenure, too.

During Southampton's first encounter away at Sheffield Wednesday, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters frequently made progressive runs in and out of possession and inverted into half-spaces to supplement additional attacking support.

This is where Spence thrives most.

Across his highly-productive loan stint with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 season, Spence ranked above 99% of Championship full-backs for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.35), 96% for successful take-ons (1.89) and 95% when measuring ball carries into the final third with 2.54- 1.07 into the penalty area- as per FBRef.

A dynamic, athletic attack-minded full-back very much shaped within the modernised design of players of his position, Spence's ability to progress transitions upfield is perhaps second to none at this level- and that is one key reason why Martin needs to bring him to Hampshire this month.

A potential Kyle Walker-Peters replacement

The aforementioned Walker-Peters may not be carrying out Martin's modus operandi for too much longer, having been outlined on Arsenal's transfer wishlist by The Express following the ACL injury sustained by new signing Jurrien Timber.

Walker-Peters, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal's North London rivals Spurs and has earned two senior caps for England, has been championed as a player simply too good for the Championship, so top-flight interest does not arrive as too much of a surprise.

It arrives as even less of a surprise that Southampton have immediately set their sights on a potential replacement, and Spence is one that fits the criteria and would precisely fill the void that may open up before long.

Promotion winning experience

Having only recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, Spence already possesses key promotion experience.

Of course, the former-Middlesbrough flyer was a cornerstone in Steve Cooper's promotion-winning Forest side, having appeared in all but three league matches for the East Midlands side as they put Huddersfield Town to the sword in the play-off final.

That know-how will be a vital consideration for Martin, and it could just prove instrumental for a team that naturally behold ambitions of returning to the top-flight at the very first time of asking this season.