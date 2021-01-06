3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday’s move for Premier League player makes perfect sense

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite according to the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that both Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are believed to be keen on a deal to sign the former Carlisle United youngster.

Branthwaite has made five appearances in total for Everton’s first-team since signing for the club back in January 2020.

He’s likely to be considerably far down the pecking order in Carlo Ancelloti’s plans at this moment in time, with the Everton boss having more experienced options available to him this season.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could tempt Branthwaite though, with the Owls looking to build on an improvement in results in the Championship.

The Owls are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to pull themselves further clear of the relegation zone as the season progresses.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Sheffield Wednesday’s move for Branthwaite makes perfect sense this month.

He’ll have a point to prove

Branthwaite hasn’t been out on loan in his career yet, which is unsurprising given that he only signed from League Two side Carlisle United in the 2019/20 season.

The defender will be eager to prove a point in senior football at a high level, and a move to Sheffield Wednesday could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that.

If he can impress out on loan, then we could see Branthwaite challenging for a spot in the Everton first-team in future seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday need depth in defence

Sheffield Wednesday have recently revealed that Aden Flint has returned to Cardiff City from his loan spell at Hillsborough after an injury-hit spell with the club.

Chey Dunkley is also currently sidelined through injury, which means that the Owls are currently light on options in the heart of defence.

Therefore, it won’t come as a surprise to see them targeting a move for a defender on loan in the January transfer window.

Signing a player of Branthwaite’s potential is a smart move by the club, and he’ll be hoping he can find regular game time at Hillsborough if he signed for them.

It’ll be a relatively cheap deal to complete

Branthwaite is still only 18, so you would imagine that the young defender isn’t going to be on hefty wages.

This will make him a player that will attract significant demand in the January transfer window, especially as he’ll be eager to make a name for himself at a high level at the earliest of opportunities.

It’s a deal that would make sense for Sheffield Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they can beat Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End to strike a deal with the defender.