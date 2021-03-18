3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday should take a risk on 28-y/o as transfer development shared

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal season continued as they failed to beat Huddersfield last night, in a game that many considered ‘must-win’.

The 1-1 draw at Hillsborough leaves Darren Moore’s side nine points from safety, with just ten games to play.

Nevertheless, the new boss is still hoping things will improve, and the Sheffield Star has revealed the Owls are monitoring for former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison. The 28-year-old is training with Wednesday, and could sign up immediately as he is currently out-of-contract.

Given his reputation, some fans aren’t too keen on the idea of bringing in Morrison, but here we outline THREE reasons why a short-term deal could be a smart decision from the Championship strugglers…

They are lacking creativity

Firstly, the Yorkshire outfit are desperately poor in the final third, with 26 goals from 36 games an embarrassing return.

A reason for that is a lack of creativity from the middle of the park, something which Morrison could address. At his best, he has the ability to beat players, drive forward and he has an eye for a pass.

With Moore’s side pretty boring right now, adding an unpredictable midfielder could help significantly.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire

They need to gamble

Things clearly aren’t working for Wednesday right now, so they don’t really have anything to lose.

Some believe that Morrison could be a disruptive influence, and his professionalism has bene questioned in the past. But, on a short-term deal, what harm is it going to do?

The Owls are heading down right now, and many players will be free agents in the summer, so Morrison being in a similar position doesn’t really matter.

He has a point to prove

Finally, they would be bringing in a player who has a point to proven.

The former West Ham man is on the lookout for a new club, and he has made it clear how much he wants to get back into the game.

So, Wednesday would be getting a talented player that needs to impress if they want a longer deal.