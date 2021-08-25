3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday should finalise transfer swoop for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday have had an excellent start to the season, with Darren Moore’s side looking very strong at this early stage.

As well as the impressive results, the boss will be delighted at how his many new recruits have settled in, with several making an instant impact.

Even though he’s brought 13 new faces to the club, further additions could be on the way, with the Sheffield Star claiming that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a target for the Owls.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Middlesbrough in the summer and here we outline THREE reasons why he would be a good signing for Wednesday…

It’s low risk

Firstly, he could be a bargain as Mendez-Laing is available on a free transfer and wouldn’t be in a position to demand a long-term contract.

So, financially, it’s not going to set the club back a lot and he could be the sort of player that Moore can get the best out of.

Wednesday’s hand has been forced in the market to find these sort of players and the wide man fits the bill.

He can play different positions

Another positive about Mendez-Laing is that he can play a few roles.

He is capable of playing down either flank and he could even play centrally if it was needed.

Moore does have plenty of options in the final third, so it’s not like Wednesday are desperate for new attacking players but it’s never a problem to have someone who can play in a few positions over the course of a long season.

He has good pedigree

Finally, Wednesday would be getting a player who has proven himself at a higher level in recent years.

Mendez-Laing was an important player for Cardiff as they won promotion in 2018 and he even did quite well in the Premier League a year later.

With over a hundred games under his belt in the top two divisions, the powerful winger should be able to make an impact in League One.