3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday pursuing deal for 22-year-old is the perfect move

Sheffield Wednesday face a massive January transfer window as they look to arm Tony Pulis with the resources to fight off the threat of relegation in the Championship.

An off-season point deduction (although halved) has landed them in trouble, with Wednesday struggling to pick up points even after bringing Pulis in to replace Garry Monk.

Pulis has won once so far since taking over, but he’s made no secret of the fact that he’s going to need fresh faces through the door in January to boost this stagnating squad.

Andre Green has been linked with a move to Hillsborough by Football Insider, with Pulis seemingly switching his focus onto a player Wednesday have targeted in the past.

Green, 22, is seemingly in talks over a move to South Yorkshire, which makes perfect sense.

We look at THREE reasons why…

Lack of width

One thing that this Wednesday squad lacks is natural width.

Kadeem Harris offers it on one side, whilst Adam Reach often gets the chance on the opposite flank.

Pulis likes his sides to play with more width that Wednesday currently are, whether that’s from his full-backs or his wingers.

They are problem positions right now and Green coming in solves part of an issue.

Room for development

Green feels like he’s been around forever, but he’s only 22.

The former Aston Villa flyer has a lot he still needs to learn, but he’s got raw potential, which is something for Wednesday to nurture if they sign him.

Picking up such a talented individual on a free would represent sound business now, and in the future.

If Green gets back on track, he will be a real asset heading into his mid-20s.

Freebie

It’s no secret that around the EFL money is tight.

January is going to be a window where you’re looking for that bargain transfer and Wednesday will be no different.

Pulis needs more than just Green in the winter, but if he can sign a winger on a free, it holds back funds for more pressing positions: centre-back and a forward.