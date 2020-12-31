3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday need to win race for Premier League transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday continued their strong recent form with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the week.

However, the Owls remain in the relegation zone, so the need for reinforcements when the transfer window opens remains clear.

And, one man who has been linked with a switch to Hillsborough is Jack Clarke. The winger is currently with Tottenham, but he has little chance of featuring for Jose Mourinho, so a loan in the New Year seems inevitable.

It won’t be easy for Wednesday to secure a deal for the youngster, with Football Insider claiming that Stoke and Coventry are also monitoring the 20-year-old.

Here we outline THREE reasons why the Yorkshire side must do all they can to sign Clarke…

They need more attacking options

14 goals in 22 games highlights the major problem Wednesday have right now, they aren’t anywhere near prolific enough.

Whilst a new striker is needed to solve that issue, there’s no doubting the current crop aren’t getting quality service. That should change if Clarke arrives. He is capable in possession, can beat his man and would be another threat in the final third.

He is unpredictable

Following on from that, Wednesday have been boring to watch at times, with the players not taking enough risks when going forward.

That would change if Clarke signed. He is someone who will carry the ball, offering a counter-attacking threat, and his game is about trying to beat players with his pace and skill.

He has a point to prove

Some relegation threatened sides may be reluctant to sign loan players because it can be tough and they may not care enough to get the club out of the situation they are in.

With Clarke, he has a point to prove. His previous loan with QPR didn’t work out, whilst his time with Leeds on loan also didn’t go to plan.

He is reaching an important stage of his development, and will have to do well wherever he goes next.