3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must win transfer tussle for 26-y/o target

Sheffield Wednesday are set for a very busy summer as Darren Moore looks to build a squad that is capable of taking the club back to the Championship immediately.

His task isn’t going to be easy though, with off-field issues still impacting the club after it was revealed that senior players are considering handing in their notice due to unpaid wages.

Nevertheless, the boss and the recruitment team must press on, and they know they will be working with a budget, with free transfers and loans expected.

One man who will be a free agent and has been linked with a switch to Hillsborough is St. Johnstone’s Scott Tanser. The left-back made 30 appearances for the club in what was a historic campaign where they won two cups, and reports claim Doncaster and Shrewsbury are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Here we outline THREE reasons why the Owls must do all they can to win the race for the player…

It’s a position they need to strengthen

Firstly, and most importantly, he’s a player that would improve the squad and the XI as it stands. Left-back is a problem area for Moore, with Matt Penney leaving, whilst Adam Reach is also off as well.

Basically, they need to get a left-sided player in as a pretty high priority, so Tanser would fit the bill.

He’s available on a free

Next, he seems a realistic target in that he won’t be out of Wednesday’s price range.

With his deal expiring, no transfer fee will be required and you can’t imagine he is picking up a significant salary north of the border. Whether he’s put off by the Owls current situation remains to be seen, but financially this is a deal that should be achievable.

He can make an instant impact

Finally, this isn’t a signing that will need time to work out.

At 26, Tanser is entering his peak years, whilst he also has experience in the lower leagues in England. He has shone at McDiarmid Park and the physicality of the Scottish top-flight means adapting to League One should be easy.

Moore needs to deliver instant success next season, so it’s smart to identify players that can perform straight away.