3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must win the race for 16-goal transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a very tough season so far, although things have improved significantly under Neil Thompson.

The only aim for the Owls in the short-term is to ensure they are playing in the Championship next season, but recent results will give the team a confidence.

And, providing they do survive, it’s clear that a major revamp is needed, and Wednesday could be planning ahead on that front.

That’s after the Sun revealed the Yorkshire outfit are one of seven clubs who have been sending scouts to watch Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott. The striker has scored 16 goals in 24 games this season, so he is attracting a lot of attention.

Here we outline THREE reasons why the Owls need to do all they can to win the race for the 21-year-old…

They need a goalscorer

Firstly, and most importantly, Wednesday are lacking a prolific striker.

Callum Paterson, who isn’t a natural number nine, is the top scorer with just six in the league, and no other play has more than three.

So, it’s obvious that they need someone who can score goals. Whilst it’s in League One, Jephcott has been ruthless in front of goal, and looks as though he has the ability to deliver at a higher level.

He is a long-term purchase

At 21, Wednesday would be getting a player who has his best years ahead of him.

After years of underachieving, the club need to bring in young, hungry players with a point to prove, which Jephcott certainly is.

If it works out how many hope, he could be the main man for Wednesday for the next decade.

It could be shrewd business

As well as that, he is a player that the club could make a significant profit on in the years to come.

Even though Ryan Lowe has claimed it would take around £3.5m to sign him from Argyle, if Jephcott continues to improve, he could command a much bigger fee in the years to come.