3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must win race for talented Leeds United target

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a dismal season so far, and they face a real battle to stay in the Championship this season.

Boss Tony Pulis hasn’t made the instant impact that he would’ve wanted, although he did pick up his first win as Owls boss against Coventry City last time out.

Despite the victory, the Yorkshire outfit are four points from safety, so the January window is going to be crucial to their survival hopes.

Providing Wednesday aren’t hit with a transfer embargo due to recent unpaid wages, Pulis will hope to be busy. And, Wales Online have revealed the strugglers are one of several clubs interested in Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood.

The striker is highly-rated at Elland Road, and he could be available for a loan move next month. Here we look at THREE reasons why Wednesday must do all they can to win the race for his signature…

He’s an exciting player

Firstly, and most importantly, Greenwood is a player who boasts a lot of quality.

He is a striker who scores goals for fun at youth level, but he can also link the play and run the channels. The obvious doubt surrounding the teenager is the fact he hasn’t proven himself at this level, but he has the potential to be a clear upgrade on what Pulis has.

They need a striker

Additionally, Wednesday are desperate for a new option up top.

It’s been clear in the past few weeks that the boss isn’t keen on Jordan Rhodes, whilst the same goes for Elias Kachunga.

A new number nine has to be a priority, and Greenwood fits the bill.

He will be eager to prove himself

Finally, the Owls will be getting a player who will be keen to pull on the shirt, and someone who will give his all during his time at the club.

Even though he isn’t contracted to Wednesday, this would be Greenwood’s big opportunity to impress. So, he will want to take the chance to show his ability by scoring goals in the Championship.