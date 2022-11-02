3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must do all they can to win transfer battle for 22-y/o target

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be interested in signing Grimsby Town’s Anthony Glennon ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer in League Two this season and his performances have caught the eye, with Football Insider claiming that the Owls will rival Championship duo Sunderland and Hull City to sign the left-back.

Whilst some may feel it’s not a pressing position to strengthen given the current options in Darren Moore’s squad, Glennon is clearly a talented player.

And, here we outline THREE reasons why Wednesday must do all they can to finalise this transfer ahead of their rivals…

He will be available for a decent fee

Firstly, it’s not the sort of signing that will break the bank.

As a fourth tier side, Grimsby will not be able to demand a major sum, whilst Glennon’s deal expires in the summer of 2024, so this is a deal that is there to be done for the Yorkshire side.

We know they aren’t in a position to splash the cash, so they need to identify bargains and this could be one.

He’s a good long-term option

As mentioned, Moore is well stocked for left-backs right now, with Jaden Brown, Marvin Johnson and Reece James all at the club. However, the latter is on loan whilst the other two see their deals expire in the summer of 2023, even if there is an option on James.

So, whilst Glennon may not be needed immediately, the club need to plan ahead and he could be a smart long-term addition.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

He will have a point to prove

Finally, this would be a fantastic opportunity for Glennon and it’s one he would be desperate to take.

Having previously been at Burnley, where he was released, the full-back will feel he has a point to prove at a higher level. Bringing in a young, hungry player is the right way to go for Wednesday moving forward.