3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must do all they can to land 23-y/o attacker

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a disappointing end to the League One season as they were beaten in the play-off semi-final by Sunderland.

However, Darren Moore will already have turned his attention to the next campaign, and he will know where the Owls need to strengthen to ensure they go one better next season.

And, one player who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough is Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

The versatile forward endured a frustrating year with the Tigers, with injuries restricting him to just 20 appearances and it’s not clear if he will have an important role to play under Shota Arveladze.

So, a move to Wednesday could happen and here we look at THREE reasons why Moore must do all he can to get this deal over the line…

He is proven in League One

Firstly, and most importantly, the Owls would be getting someone who has starred in the third tier before.

Wilks scored 19 goals and registered eight assists as Hull won promotion from League One in the 20/21 campaign, so he knows what it takes to do well at that level.

Wednesday aren’t in a position where they need major changes this summer, it’s just about adding quality and Wilks would certainly fit the bill.

He could be available at a decent price

Dejphon Chansiri has made money available since arriving but the reality is that Wednesday aren’t in a position to be splashing the cash this summer.

So, Moore will have to identify a few bargains – and Wilks could fall into that category. Hull decided to trigger an extension for the player last month but he is still about to enter the final year of his contract.

Therefore, the Championship side won’t be able to demand a big fee, making it a realistic option for Wednesday.

He could be a long-term answer

Finally, if Wilks did arrive, Wednesday would have a player that could be a long-term solution for them.

At 23, the forward has his best years in front of him and he is a player who has the potential to get even better under Moore’s guidance.

It’s always important to have an eye on the future with signings and Wilks is someone who could make his mark at Hillsborough for a long time if he signs.