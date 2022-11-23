3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must do all they can to finalise transfer swoop for 21-y/o after recent development

Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a very productive summer with many of the new recruits making an impact already this season.

One of those is Mark McGuinness, who got his first goal for the Owls as they beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 last time out in what was a hard-fought victory for Darren Moore’s men.

After an injury issue, the defender is now getting a run in the team and he is impressing, so it will have pleased Wednesday fans that Moore admitted to the Sheffield Star that the club will explore bringing McGuinness in permanently from Cardiff.

And, here we look at THREE reasons why the Yorkshire side need to do all they can to bring the player to Hillsborough in one of the next two windows…

He’s capable of playing in the Championship

The aim for Wednesday is to win promotion and establish themselves in the Championship, so they have to be identifying players who have the potential to do well at that level – which McGuinness has.

So, whether they go up or not, this would be a smart signing as the centre-back has the ability to help the club achieve their goals over the next few years, which obviously includes winning promotion this season.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

He knows what the manager wants

There’s always a risk with any new signing that they may not fully adapt to what the manager wants, despite all the scouting and analysis that goes into a transfer.

Yet, those risks aren’t here now as Wednesday have had McGuinness this season and they know exactly what he’s about. Moore clearly rates him as a player and likes his character, and the fact he wants him to stay says a lot.

He’s a long-term answer

At 21, McGuinness is someone who has his best years in front of him and he could potentially star for Wednesday for the next decade and beyond.

The Owls should be looking to recruit players who have the ability to improve and it could also make sense from a financial perspective as his value will increase if he continues to perform.