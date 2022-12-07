3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must act swiftly after player makes transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday have had a good season so far as they look to push for promotion back to the Championship.

It’s been a real team effort from Darren Moore’s side, with many of the new summer signings making an impact since arriving.

And, one of those who has shone in recent weeks is Reece James. The left-back joined from Blackpool on loan and has played 11 games, including at left centre-back in recent weeks.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, James made it clear that he would be open to staying at Hillsborough beyond his temporary spell and here we outline THREE reasons why Wednesday should do all they can to get a deal done…

He knows the players and manager

The risk with any new signing is how they adapt to the new surroundings but that obviously won’t be a problem here.

Moore brought James to the club having worked with him before, so he clearly values him as a player and as a character, whilst the 29-year-old is settled as part of the group now.

His performances have been good this season and it seems a sensible decision to keep him on a long-term basis.

He can play different positions

The way James has settled as a left centre-back will particularly please Moore and it means that he can play a few roles for the team.

To have someone that can fill in a back three and as a wing-back, or a back four if the formation changes, is a positive and it’s another reason for the Owls to get this done as soon as possible. Having versatile players is always good for any manager.

It will be an affordable deal

Finally, James is entering the final 18 months of his contract with Blackpool, where he is obviously not needed, so you can’t imagine that doing a deal is going to be too much of a problem.

Wednesday need to be smart in the market and this is the sort of shrewd transfer they need to be making to bolster the group at a decent price.