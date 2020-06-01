3 reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must act fast in securing player agreement after rumoured exit

A number of Premier League and Championship clubs have registered their interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday duo Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox.

TEAMtalk have reported that the likes of Burnley, Norwich and Bournemouth are rivalling the likes of West Brom and Derby County to the signing of the pair.

Both Fletcher and Fox are out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though they could have a tough decision to make on their futures at Hillsborough.

Fletcher has been impressive this season for Garry Monk’s side, having scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for a Sheffield Wednesday side that have struggled for much of this year’s campaign.

The Owls are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, which will be hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters, with Monk’s men having previously occupied a spot in the play-offs.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Sheffield Wednesday must act fast in securing the duos futures at Hillsborough at the earliest of opportunities.

Fletcher has been a rare bright spark this season.

Fletcher has scored 13 goals this season in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday, and has been a rare bright spark for much of this year’s campaign, which has been one to forget for the Owls.

Garry Monk’s side would be in a much worse position than they currently find themselves in at this moment in time without Fletcher’s contribution in matches.

He’s a player in fine form, and you would think that he’d be confident of finishing this year’s campaign strongly when the season gets back underway.

Fox has shown vast improvement.

Fox has had his fair share of critics over the last few years at Sheffield Wednesday, but that hasn’t been the case this season.

The full-back has made a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, and is likely to be one of the first names on Garry Monk’s team-sheet at this moment in time.

You would imagine that the Owls are keen to tie him down to a new deal at the earliest of opportunities.

The clubs interested speaks volumes.

With the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley registering their interest in signing the Owls pair, it should prompt Sheffield Wednesday to try and reach an agreement over a new contract for both players.

This hints that some clubs in the top-flight see Fletcher and Fox as players that could play their football at a higher standard than they’re currently doing.

Fletcher and Fox have been some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most consistent performers this season, and the club should be looking to reach an agreement with them in the near future.