3 reasons why Sheffield United’s pursuit of in-demand defender makes perfect sense

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Dion Sanderson ahead of the new Championship season this term according to The Northern Echo.

The Blades will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term, after being relegated from the top flight in the 2020/21 campaign.

Sanderson caught the eye with a number of strong performances for League One side Sunderland, whilst under the management of Lee Johnson.

The on-loan Wolves defender made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as they missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Sanderson is set for an interesting summer ahead, with the likes of Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City believed to be rivalling Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to the potential arrival of the 21-year-old.

We take a look at THREE reasons why Sheffield United’s pursuit of signing Sanderson this summer makes perfect sense.

Sanderson is a player with a point to prove at this level

It’s easy to forget that Sanderson is still only 21, and is likely to have his best years ahead of him.

He’s unlikely to be breaking into the Wolves first-team anytime soon though, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him heading for the exit door this summer.

Sanderson has previously played in the Championship earlier in his career, having played for Cardiff City, in a loan spell with the Bluebirds.

He didn’t get regular minutes under his belt with them though, and will be hoping he can build on some impressive performances next term, regardless of which club he’s playing his football with.

He’s a player in fine form

Sanderson spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Sunderland, and impressed with a number of strong performances for Lee Johnson’s side.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, as their season ended in disappointment, as they missed out on promotion into the Championship.

But Sanderson was ruled out of action through injury during their play-off matches against Lincoln City this term. It’s no coincidence that they struggled without him in the team, as he’s a player that was playing consistently to a high standard with Sunderland.

He’d provide competition for places next season at Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be eager to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, and signings are likely this summer, as they look to adjust to life back in the second tier.

With Ethan Ampadu returning to Chelsea from his loan spell, a new defender is likely to be a priority for newly-appointed Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Sanderson is a versatile option to have in any squad as well, as he can operate both at full-back or in the centre of defence, which could make him a tempting signing for Sheffield United to make this summer.