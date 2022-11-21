3 reasons why Sheffield United should opt against sealing temporary agreement for Brighton striker

Sheffield United are one of several sides believed to be keeping tabs on Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson ahead of a potential loan move in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blades currently looking very strong up top with Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye scoring nine league goals each this term, contributing to where their side currently find themselves with United in second place.

That’s a strong position to be in and it provides them with the opportunity to push on after the international break and establish themselves as firm favourites for a top-two spot, with the South Yorkshire outfit likely to want to avoid the play-offs after last season’s heartbreak.

They aren’t “firm favourites” just yet though and with that, they may want to add more quality to their squad during the January transfer period, even though they aren’t expected to do too much business during the next window.

They could easily minimise their costs by dipping into the loan market again with the club having four temporary players at their disposal and are allowed one more in their matchday squad.

That’s perfect for Ferguson – but there are a few reasons why this may not be the best move for the Blades.

Blocking Jebbison’s path?

It’s currently unclear when Rhian Brewster will return – but the existing options at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal are still likely to limit Jebbison’s playing time with the likes of McBurnie, Ndiaye, Reda Khadra and Billy Sharp all available.

If Ferguson joins as well, that will surely limit Jebbison’s game time quite considerably and although the former’s potential arrival could allow the latter to seal a loan move, a temporary spell isn’t guaranteed to be sanctioned by the Blades.

The young Blades starlet needs as much game time under his belt as possible if he wants to fulfil his potential so this potential move for the Brighton man won’t be beneficial for him unless it allows him to ply his trade elsewhere temporarily.

Is he sharp enough?

Ferguson doesn’t have a huge amount of experience under his belt and you feel an experienced figure may be more beneficial for United as they look to seal promotion.

An older head is less likely to be overwhelmed by the weight of expectations on their shoulders to deliver for the Blades – and it remains to be seen whether Ferguson could take on such an important responsibility.

You have to wonder about his sharpness too because Under-21s games are much more different to senior matches – and he has made just one competitive appearance for the Seagulls’ first team so far this season.

He may have made his debut for the Republic of Ireland recently – but he ideally needs more senior minutes under his belt if he’s to be sharp enough to come in and make an instant impact.

Having that quick impact at Bramall Lane will be particularly important considering he would be joining during the January transfer window, right in the middle of Heckingbottom side’s season.

Financial penalties?

Brighton will want as much game time for their promising forward as possible and this is why they are likely to insert clauses in any January loan deal stating that the loan club will pay a financial penalty if they fail to give Ferguson enough minutes.

Considering the existing options Heckingbottom has at his disposal, the 45-year-old probably won’t be able to guarantee the Irishman a considerable amount of game time.

And with the Blades potentially not wanting to spend too much as they possibly look to focus on retaining their key first-teamers instead, a loan agreement may not end up being as cheap as many would think if he doesn’t get on the pitch much.